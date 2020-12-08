You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Public Library holds ornament-making event via Zoom
alert

Santa Maria Public Library holds ornament-making event via Zoom

To celebrate the holiday season, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold an ornament-making event over Zoom on Dec. 21 for local residents.

Residents interested in participating can register to receive an ornament kit this week, with kit pickup taking place at the Main Branch Library curbside pickup window from Dec. 11 to 15, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Each kit contains enough cardstock paper, twine, sequins, book pages, glue and paint for two snowman ornaments. Kits are limited to one per household and are available while supplies last. 

The Zoom event will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 21, with ornament making led by library staff, van de Kamp said. 

To register for a kit, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call 805-925-0994.

Sidewalk pickup hours at the Main Branch Library are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. 

The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News