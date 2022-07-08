The Santa Maria Public Library is helping babies learn American Sign Language with help from local business Baby Sign Sessions.
This Saturday at 2 p.m., caregivers and babies ages three and younger are invited to spend the afternoon learning to sign. Studies have linked baby sign language to more effective communication and boosted brain development.
Staff from Santa Barbara and Santa Maria based Baby Sign Sessions will be in the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., and registration is not required. The project was made possible by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services designed to support high quality, diverse and cultural programming.
Questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.