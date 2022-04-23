The Santa Maria Public Library invites the community to join them in recognizing the importance of children, families and reading by celebrating El día de los Niños/El día de los Libros on April 30.
The library and Lavagnino Plaza, 421 S. McClelland St., will be home to festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities offered in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department will include music, dance, food, face painting, crafts, stories and more.
Commonly known as Día, the celebration founded in 1997 by author and poet Pat Mora emphasizes the importance of literacy in children from all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.
To begin the celebration early, the library will offer “Día packs,” filled with arts and crafts. Pickup will be available at all branch locations starting April 25.
The project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.