Throughout April, the Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will delivery Storytime to You at various locations around the city.
Join the Bookmobile librarian for stories, songs and rhymes. Storytime to You will be held at 2 and 4 p.m. on April 7, 12, 20 and 29.
According to library staff, it will be fun for the whole family, as residents are invited to bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy-building together.
The various locations include city parks and large apartment complexes, among others. Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library to find specific locations for each time slot.
Questions about Storytime to You may be directed to the library's outreach services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.