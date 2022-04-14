The Santa Maria Public Library and all branch locations will be closed on April 23 to complete the migration to a new computer system.
Access to the online Black Gold Library online catalogs also will be unavailable April 22 to 24, meaning that online browsing, accounts and holds will be unavailable.
During the transition to the new catalog, each patron's password will be changed to the last four digits of their primary telephone number on their account. The password can be reset after the initial log in.
Although the Black Gold online libraries will be offline during this time, patrons still can access digital content from OverDrive, Hoopla and Enki. The full online catalog will be available by Monday, April 25.
For more information, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.