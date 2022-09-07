The Santa Maria Public Library is celebrating national Library Card Sign-up Month in recognition of the important role libraries play in lifelong learning.
During September, libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement, according to a spokesman.
Library cards are free and can be secured online or in person at any branch. First-time library card applications submitted from Sept. 1 to 30 will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket — one for adults and one for children.