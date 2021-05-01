In honor of Armed Forces Day on May 15, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer an aviation-themed craft kit and a virtual demonstration of online resource service VetNow this month.
Kits contain a wood model aircraft activity, a journal, a bookmark and a Veterans Resource Guide from the California Department of Veterans Affairs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
VetNow is a free online service for job seekers, veterans and their families, offering support services including job searching, interview and resume preparation, employment transition and navigation of Veterans Affairs.
Registration is required for both the kits and the virtual VetNow event, which will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. May 15.
Patrons can register for kits and the event beginning May 3 via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
Kits will be available for pickup during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, from May 10 to 15.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A full list of library branch locations and hours is available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
"The presentation and kits are supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian," van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.