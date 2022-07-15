The Santa Maria Public Library is celebrating the season with its Summer Craft Adventure at multiple locations throughout July.
All craft supplies will be provided and a special instructor will be on hand to guide children through the fun and adventurous craft projects.
The first sessions will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., and at 3 p.m. the same day at the Bookmobile stop at Armstrong Park, 1000 Chapel St. There will be a second day of crafts at the same locations and times on July 26.
Questions about the Summer Craft Adventure can be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564, or at Outreach Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.