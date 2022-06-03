The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will bring its Storytime to You series to Central Plaza Apartments and Armstrong Park on Tuesday.
The bookmobile librarian delivers stories, songs and rhymes to different locations throughout the city in the month of June. The bookmobile's next stop will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Plaza Apartments, 200 N. McClelland St., then at 4 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
For more information, check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.