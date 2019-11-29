The Santa Maria Public Library bookstore will hold a used book sale from Monday through the end of December.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The bookstore is located in the lobby of the library.
The sale features hard- and softback books that have been donated to the library for adults and children. The already low-priced used books will be sold as “Buy one, get one free.” Volunteers will be available to assist the public.
The library bookstore is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library staff and volunteers.
Books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, as well as specialty art books and encyclopedias, are available for prices of $1 for hardbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for paperbacks, magazines and children’s books.
During the sale, two books may be purchased for the price of one. All proceeds benefit the library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library's administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.