The Santa Maria Public Library's "SMPL to Go" bookmobile spent four days traveling around town to spread stories with a Halloween theme this week.
The bookmobile traveled to four different parks to meet youngsters and their families who were ready to hear some scary stories.
Santa Maria librarian Stacy Brigman got behind the wheel of the bookmobile to meet up with local families and read a story picked from the mobile library.
The bookmobile was at Armstrong Park on Tuesday, Grogan Park on Wednesday, Preisker Park on Thursday and Rotary Centennial Park on Friday.
After story time, guests were treated to games and Halloween-themed prizes. Check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for more information. Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.
