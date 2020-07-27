Santa Maria Public Library announces next Book Club Over Phone
alert top story

Santa Maria Public Library announces next Book Club Over Phone

Santa Maria Public Library announced its next Book Club Over the Phone teleconference call will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the book for the month is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.

The memoir is broken into two parts — the first details Kalanithi’s years in medical school and his first years of being a doctor; the second focuses on his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

Library patrons interested in participating in Book Club Over the Phone should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included.

Patrons may also provide their information over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.

Santa Maria Public Library and its branches are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic local health emergency declared by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Although closed, the library offers sidewalk pickup and 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.

Online databases, an email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library closure and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, where patrons may also apply for a free library card.

For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News