Santa Maria Public Library announces next Book Club Over Phone

Santa Maria Public Library announced its next Book Club Over the Phone teleconference call will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the book for the month is “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
The memoir is broken into two parts — the first details Kalanithi’s years in medical school and his first years of being a doctor; the second focuses on his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Library patrons interested in participating in Book Club Over the Phone should email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number to be included.
Patrons may also provide their information over the phone by calling 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria Public Library and its branches are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic local health emergency declared by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Although closed, the library offers sidewalk pickup and 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.
Online databases, an email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library closure and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, where patrons may also apply for a free library card.
For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
