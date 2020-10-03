Santa Maria Public Library announces free Grab-and-Go Book Bag service

Beginning next week, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer Grab-and-Go Book Bags containing an assortment of five books for pickup at the main branch, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

The first round of bags will be available Oct. 5 to 10 during normal curbside service hours: 10:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

During the first week, bags will feature a limited supply of books in the mystery, thriller and suspense dramas, van de Kamp said.

A library card is not required to pick up a free book bag, and the books have no due date, according to van de Kamp.

The library main branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.

All five library branches have been closed to visitors since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only are only offering sidewalk pickup for library items at this time.

For more information, contact the library information desk at (805) 925-0994, extension 8562.

