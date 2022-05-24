The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with Corazon del Pueblo to offer a free DIY pinhole camera workshop.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S McClelland St., patrons will learn how to craft their own pinhole cameras. One of the earliest forms of photography, the method focuses on light sensitivity to capture images.
All supplies for the do-it-yourself project will be provided by Corazon del Pueblo.
Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit the library's calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or email Evelyn Ornelas of Corazon del Pueblo at evelyn@corazondelpueblo.org
Corazon del Pueblo is a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting diverse performing, visual and literary arts in the Santa Maria Valley.
Questions about the pinhole camera workshop may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.