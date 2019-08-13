The Santa Maria Public Library and its four branch libraries (Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt) will be closed Aug. 28 for staff training. All five libraries will operate as regularly scheduled the following day.
The library’s website will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information.
Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open at all locations. Library items may be renewed by phone by calling 800-354-9660.
Other area libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative system that will be open for service on Aug. 28 include:
- Arroyo Grande Library: 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7161 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lompoc Public Library: 501 E. North Ave., 805-875-8775 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nipomo Library: 918 W. Tefft St., 805-929-3994 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the library’s administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.