A poetry contest hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation is asking area kids to submit their best verses about cowboys or cowgirls and their work, life on the range, the land or the west.
Any youths from kindergarten through high school age can enter by submitting an original poem with an entry form at any branch of the Santa Maria Public Library by May 3.
The library has branch locations in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama.
Entry forms can be picked up at local library branches or printed out from the library website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Multiple poems may be submitted by each participant, but each poem must be attached to a separate entry form.
Prizes for entries in each grade category will be presented at the Cowboy Poetry Event to be held at the Santa Maria Public Library at 2 p.m. May 18.
The main library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, contact the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.