In an effort to move forward with the development of potential stores, office space and other commercial uses at a long-vacant site, the Santa Maria Public Airport is proposing a zone change and General Plan amendment on a 26-acre plot of land it owns at the southern end of Santa Maria.
The site — located in the northwest corner of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway — is bordered at the north by Foster Road. Currently, the land is used for farming with short-term leases.
The land’s existing zoning, which dates back to the adoption of the Santa Maria Airport Business Park Specific Plan, calls for 6.7 acres to be set aside for a detention basin and 19.3 acres for community/public facilities, which includes uses like government offices, museums and libraries.
The airport’s proposal asks that the site be rezoned to allow commercial and light industrial uses, in addition to public facilities.
On Thursday, Santa Maria Public Airport general manager Chris Hastert and Erik Justesen, CEO of San Luis Obispo-based RRM Design Group, which was hired to help assist with the site plan, appeared during a Planning Commission study session to present the proposal to city planners prior to submitting a formal application.
The zone change is meant to loosen the restrictions that come with the land’s current zoning status, Justesen said. “Really the idea here is to simply expand the list of allowable uses,” he said. “Ultimately, the allowable uses would include all of the community facility uses that are currently allowed. The idea is not to replace that zoning designation but simply add to it some other commercial and light industrial uses that we think might be more in line with market demand.”
On the part of the property that fronts Highway 135, developers envision upscale retail and shopping. “Between Broadway and Foxenwood Lane — this is the area where we’re thinking a broader range of uses, such as office space, restaurants, bank, grocery store, service station, eateries, coffee shop — you could go down the list of those types of services,” Justesen said.
Justesen said the part of the site west of Foxenwood Lane would be ideal for light industrial uses and public facilities. “On that area, we would essentially use the M-1 district which is for offices, light assembly, warehousing, mini-warehouse facilities,” he said. “Public facilities would be permitted as well.”
Commissioner Robert Dickerson asked if there was any downside to losing the 19.6 acres that had been set aside for community facilities. “Why is it OK for us to be losing it?” he asked. “Was there something envisioned for it originally?”
Hastert said a Department of Motor Vehicles location was originally planned for the site and that the current zoning designation had hampered efforts to develop the site.
“This piece is one of the easier-to-develop pieces, biologically, with salamanders and all of that,” Hastert said. “The issue that we’ve had with this piece is the zoning. We pushed hard with the city to get the DMV to locate there and it was a losing battle. We’ve talked to [Santa Barbara County Fire] and a lot of different people that had some interest, but none have really panned out.”
Hastert added that the airport planned to reserve a portion of the space for public facilities.
Commissioner Kelly White O’Neill asked whether Hastert felt confident there would be enough demand for the project in light of Lakeview Promenade — set to be built in the northwest corner of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive — that is slated to include commercial development. “It’s a quarter of a mile away from this project,” she said. “Do you feel that area can support yet another big project? You have neighbors that are not going to be completely turned off by the traffic and the parking that’s going to affect their fairly rural community?”
There was a definite need for more services in the area, Hastert said.
“Right now, the closest gas station is up Blosser, north of Betteravia,” he said. “As far as the ruralness, I think it’s a fairly small piece of the Business Park. You still have the county, Pioneer Park and everything else to the west of that. I don’t think it will be a huge impact.”