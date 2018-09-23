As the inaugural Central Coast AirFest in Santa Maria approaches, the event’s organizers are kicking preparations into high gear.
On Friday, Central Coast AirFest committee chair Chris Kunkle was at the Santa Maria Public Airport to survey the show grounds and begin prepping for the scores of military and civilian aircraft set to make their way to Santa Maria for the event on Oct. 6 and 7. Between 20,000 and 25,000 people are expected to attend each day.
The air show — which will be the first to take place in Santa Maria since the Thunder Over the Valley air show went on hiatus in 2015 — is set to feature numerous acts and include four straight hours of flying on each of its two days. The flying will begin at noon and end at 4 p.m. each day.
The event's headliner will be the Snowbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s iconic 431 Air Demonstration and Military Aerobatics Squadron.
A top-tier military jet team comparable to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels or the Air Force Thunderbirds — the Snowbirds will be in Santa Maria for the first time, Kunkle said, adding that the last time a military jet team performed in the city was more than two decades ago.
In addition to the Snowbirds, other prominent acts include Cal Poly alumni Eric Tucker’s comedy routine with a Piper J-3 Cub aircraft, Santa Paula resident Sammy Mason’s high-energy biplane routine.
Veteran airshow pilot John Collver and his plane, a 1944 T-6 Texan, will also take to Santa Maria’s skies during the show. The T-6 Texan is a military plane that was used by the U.S. Air Force to train pilots during World War II.
The show’s organizers hope the Central Coast AirFest will kick off a new era of airshows in Santa Maria and draw more attention to the city.
Already the event has been bringing more eyes to Santa Maria, Kunkle said, noting that officials from the Canadian consulate in Los Angeles will be at the airshow to support the Snowbirds.
“They want to help support the airshow and the Canadians while they’re here. These are the things we’re looking at doing with this airshow — building relationships, bringing business and connections to Santa Maria and raising awareness of what we have to offer in Santa Maria.”
While the show will have a large focus on the aircraft, Kunkle said show organizers have put a lot of energy into making sure the AirFest wasn’t a niche event that would only appeal to the aviation community.
“This year, the Santa Maria Airport and the air show committee has made a huge point to bring the community together with this,” Kunkle said. “We want to interest people in all forms — the gourmet food trucks with local food, the extensive kids’ zone that’s free for kids. Also — since we’re an ag community, we’re going to have Case and Caterpillar showing off their tractors and new equipment.”
After the flying ends, the show will feature live music. On Oct. 6, country singer Dylan Ortega — a native of the Santa Ynez Valley — will perform. Sunday’s live music act will be determined over the coming days, Kunkle said.
“At the end of the day, what we want to do is provide a great show and event for the people of Santa Maria,” Kunkle said. “We’re just happy to bring this kind of excitement back to Santa Maria.”