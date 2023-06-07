060723 SM Pride 01
Attendees look at pins and other items at the SLO Queer Crowd booth at the Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West in 2018. A Pride festival is slated for Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

The House of Pride and Equality, or HOPE, is hosting the 2023 Santa Maria Pride festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark this Saturday, featuring food trucks, live bands, DJs, dance groups and a drag queen show.

This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Love."

The free, family-friendly event is open to all and also includes a resource fair, makers market, photo booth, youth lounge, plenty of food and a beer garden.

