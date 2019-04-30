What if you ran for president and nobody came?
That was the dilemma Santa Maria resident Mark A. Pierce faced Tuesday evening at the Gospel Church on West Fesler Street, where he was prepared to explain his platform, his goals and his plans for achieving them in the Oval Office.
He was scheduled to start his program at 7 p.m., but by 7:30 he still faced a sea of empty chairs.
Pierce seemed steadfast, however.
“I’ll be here until 8,” he said, spreading his hands and smiling.
Pierce, a Pioneer Valley High School teacher who is running as a Democrat, is determined to continue his campaign, which he said “is about the pursuit of a more perfect union” and about “spreading resources equally” so “two people don’t have to work to survive.”
“I can relate so much to the common person because I am a common person,” he said.
Pierce, 61, said he’s running for president “because of my children, because of my grandchildren and because I’m a teacher” and there are critical issues that must be addressed, something he said no other candidate is really doing.
“There are measures and issues that are so important, but no one is talking about them affirmatively,” he said.
So far, Pierce has been conducting a grass-roots campaign, talking to people one-on-one at places like Downtown Fridays, through social media and by sending out emails.
According to the Federal Elections Commission website, he has listed personal contributions of $7,290.55 with operating expenditures of $6,374.77, and is running under the committee name FiercewithPierce 2020.
His planned presentation Tuesday at the Everyday People Forum would have been his first presentation to a group.
But Pierce believes he can get his message out to the nation. His goal is to get 65,000 people to send $1 each through ActBlue.com so he can get into a debate.
“I’ve been to Iowa, Georgia, South Carolina and I’m going to go to Rhode Island and New Hampshire,” he said.
Pierce has been a Santa Maria resident for 12 years, lived in San Luis Obispo County for 12 before that and has been a Californian for 42 years.
Married with two grown children, he has six grandchildren.
He holds a credential in English and has been in a support position at Pioneer Valley for the past five years, working with disciplinary students and restorative justice.
“It’s a good fit for me,” said Pierce, who previously worked at the California Men’s Colony and prior to that was at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.
At CMC, he wrote policy on prisoner intake procedures for the minimum security West facility — a role he said that required being able to interpret laws and directives and put them into practice.
The main planks in Pierce’s platform are climate change, housing and the environment, health care, education, diversity and immigration, and business, and many of his solutions to those issues are “outside the box.”
For example, Pierce wants to return the climate to that of the 1950s by getting private and government resources together to construct a physical barrier to ultraviolet rays that would be in “a geoscopic orbit" above the north and south poles that would allow the holes in the ozone to close.
To support that, bio-particulates would be dispersed through the atmosphere to cool the planet.
He also thinks forests should be thinned in environmentally approved ways to reduce devastating wildfires, and homes and furniture should be built with such materials as mushroom lumber and a treated coal product called graphene, which would also be used in the orbiting UV barrier.
Pierce believes all his goals can be accomplished with a good vice president who can move legislation through Congress and a strong cabinet.
“It’s about knowing history, about knowing research, about knowing the facts, testing hypotheses and choosing a path forward,” he said. “I want to get the people involved."