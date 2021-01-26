Santa Maria city staff are preparing for strong winds and rain through the end of the week from a major storm headed toward northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with residents and businesses urged to prepare and stay home during extreme weather.
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard projects steady rainfall through Friday with wind speeds reaching up to 45 mph in Santa Maria. A wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday night to Thursday night, and a high surf advisory is in effect through Friday evening.
As much as 7.7 inches of rain could fall on Lompoc, 8.2 inches on Santa Maria and 8.9 inches on Santa Ynez Valley during the storm, according to the weather service.
Santa Maria city staff have been clearing out debris from storm drains brought by heavy winds over the past few days, and trained staff will be prepared to respond to downed trees beginning Tuesday night, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents are encouraged to prepare emergency kits stocked with batteries, flashlights, water, food and first aid kits, ensuring they have adequate supplies for all household members and pets.
Sand for sandbags is also available to Santa Maria residents at five locations throughout the city. These include:
- Suey Crossing Road
- 2000 block of South Western Avenue
- City Public Works Yard — 830 W. Cypress St. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- West Carmen Lane, just west of Depot Street
- San Ysidro Street, west of Miller Street.
Santa Barbara County staff also are offering sandbags at 912 W. Foster Road, with a limit of 25 bags per person, van de Kamp said.
Community members are already taking advantage of the offer of sand from the city in preparation for the storm. Santa Maria resident Bill Lukeman could be seen filling up bags Tuesday at Suey Road Crossing, saying he wasn't taking any chances.
Staff also are preparing for the possibility of local flooding caused by the heavy rainfall, an issue experienced by parts of the North County during a similar storm in 1995.
"The topography of Santa Maria lends itself to being susceptible to flooding with its flat landscape and limited areas for water to flow away," van de Kamp said.
To receive updates from the city, go to cityofsantamaria.org or follow the city on Twitter at twitter.com/City_SantaMaria.