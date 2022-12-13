Santa Maria Police Department receives $260,000 traffic safety grant

This photo from Aug. 31, 2013, shows Police Explorers and officers with the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit checking a line of cars stopped at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint.

 Staff file

The Santa Maria Police Department is working to remind the public of the dangers involved with driving impaired and to remind individuals to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.

Through New Year’s Day, the Santa Maria Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Traffic Sgt. Michael McGehee.

The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0