The Santa Maria Police Department is working to remind the public of the dangers involved with driving impaired and to remind individuals to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
Through New Year’s Day, the Santa Maria Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Traffic Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.
The Santa Maria Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game-plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if plans to consume alcohol are made.
Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, the department reminds. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair driving. Local police encourage everyone to understand how certain drugs may affect the ability to drive.
The holidays are a special time of year for many, and police officers want drivers to act responsibly and this enforcement period allows the department to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
