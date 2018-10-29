To raise money for colon cancer research at Mission Hope, Santa Maria Police officers will be sporting facial hair all month for No Shave November.
The campaign, which first began in 2009, asks men to forego shaving and donate their grooming costs for the month toward research for colon and prostate cancer. Santa Maria Police officers who choose to participate will personally donate $50 to the No Shave November fundraiser.
At the end of the campaign, participating officers will be judged for “Best Beard,” “Best Mustache” and “Best Goatee." The winner will be recognized with a plaque that will be mounted in the Police Department’s training room.
The No Shave November campaign follows a successful fundraising partnership with Mission Hope Cancer Center during the month of October, when Santa Maria Police officers wore specially-designed breast cancer awareness pins on their uniforms and professional attire. The pins were sold in the community and raised $10,000 for Mission Hope and Marian Regional Medical Center to fund breast cancer research and support.