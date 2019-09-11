{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria Police officers will take to the roofs of Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday for the annual Cop on a Rooftop event, which aims to raise money for Special Olympics.

Slated to run from 6 to 10 a.m., the event will see Santa Maria Police officers camping out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts rallying supporters to donate to Special Olympics Southern California. 

Guests who donate will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee on their next visit.

The event is hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, a grassroots-run group that raises money to support area Special Olympics athletes. 

More than 300 members of law enforcement will be participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at 71 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.

"We invite people to come out and show their support for Special Olympics Southern California and the athletes," Los Angeles Police Department' Deputy Chief Blake Chow said in a news release. "Officers love working with community members and businesses to support inspiring, life-changing causes like Special Olympics."

