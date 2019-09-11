The event is hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, a grassroots-run group that raises money to support area Special Olympics athletes.
More than 300 members of law enforcement will be participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at 71 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.
"We invite people to come out and show their support for Special Olympics Southern California and the athletes," Los Angeles Police Department' Deputy Chief Blake Chow said in a news release. "Officers love working with community members and businesses to support inspiring, life-changing causes like Special Olympics."
