To raise money for Special Olympics, Santa Maria Police officers will take to the roofs of Dunkin' Donuts on Friday for the second Cop on a Rooftop event.
Slated to run from 6 to 10 a.m., the event will see Santa Maria Police officers camping out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts. Guests who visit Dunkin’ will be asked to donate to Special Olympics Southern California. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
There are more than 40 law enforcement agencies participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at more than 60 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.
“Dunkin’ has been a terrific partner, and we are excited to host Cop on a Rooftop with them again,” said Special Olympics Southern California CEO Bill Shumard. “With Dunkin’ and law enforcement as our teammates, we’ll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs.”