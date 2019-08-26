The Santa Maria Police Department will ramp up bike and pedestrian safety operations Tuesday with focused enforcement on factors that cause collisions involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
During the operation, officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said. Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other dangerous violations.
Over the past three years, the department has mapped out locations where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred along with the violations that led to those crashes, the spokesman said. Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur.
Additionally, officers will enforce observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way, the spokesman said. Bike riders will be stopped and cited when they don’t follow traffic laws.
All riders should remember to wear a helmet and riders under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law, the spokesman said. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners.
Funding for this operation is part of a $385,000 grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
This is one of five different operations that will focus on bicycle and pedestrian safety in Santa Maria during the next year, the spokesman said. In addition, the grant will provide funding to conduct 77 individual operations for the following traffic-related issues:
- DUI checkpoints (10)
- DUI roving saturations (31)
- General traffic enforcement (24)
- Distracted driving (4)
- Traffic safety presentations (3)
- Bike/pedestrian operations (5)
Locally, the Santa Maria Police Department has investigated over 228 injury collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists during the past three years, with six of those resulting in fatalities, the spokesman said.