Santa Maria Police stepping up enforcement of pedestrian, bicycle safety today

Extra officers with the Santa Maria Police Department will be present at common collision areas today as part of an enforcement operation for biker and pedestrian safety.

The operation is made possible by a $260,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, with the goal of reducing pedestrian and bicyclist deaths as a result of traffic collisions.

Over the past three years, the city's police department has handled more than 228 collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists, four of which resulted in fatalities, Traffic Bureau Supervisor Sergeant Michael McGehee said.

During Tuesday's operation, officers will focus on areas where pedestrian and bicyclist collisions have occurred over those three years to watch out for traffic violations, he said.

"Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries," McGehee said. "Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation."

Enforcement may also be used with pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to follow right-of-way laws. Bicyclists failing to follow the same laws as motorcyclists may also receive citations, he added.

In addition to five total bike and pedestrian safety operations, the grant will allow for 51 other operations over the next year focused on traffic safety, specifically DUIs, general traffic enforcement, distracted driving and traffic safety presentations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.