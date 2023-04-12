The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old man.
On March 26, family members of Miguel Dominguez reported him missing. He was last known to be in Santa Maria at the end of January. Dominguez does not have a permanent address, but is known to stay in the Santa Maria area, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.
The SMPD Detective Bureau has taken over this investigation. Investigators are working with family members and surrounding law enforcement agencies to locate Dominguez.