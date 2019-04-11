The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of using counterfeit $100 bills at a restaurant and business in the city.
Just before 7:30 p.m. March 31, the unidentified male suspect allegedly used a counterfeit bill to purchase food at a restaurant in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road, according to police officials. On April 1, that same suspect allegedly used another counterfeit bill at a business in the 600 block of Betteravia Road.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male in his 40s with a bald head, dark eyebrows and eyes, and medium build. He was wearing a dark T-shirt, jeans and a black wristwatch while reportedly passing the counterfeit note at the second business, and he was seen walking eastbound on Auto Plaza Drive.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.