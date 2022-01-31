The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to find a 15-year-old considered at-risk who has been missing since Saturday evening.
Roxette Guzman was last seen leaving her home around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Guzman is described as a Hispanic female with light-colored hair and blonde tips, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray-colored beanie, brown shirt, brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes, according to the Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding Guzman's possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.