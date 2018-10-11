Try 1 month for 99¢
101118 missing juvenile

Martinez

 Contributed by Santa Maria Police Department

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing juvenile.

Police say Mia Martinez, 12, was last seen voluntarily leaving her charter school, located in the 5000 block of South Bradley in Orcutt, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Her whereabouts are currently unknown. She is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Individuals with information about Martinez's location are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mathew Burciaga covers education in Santa Maria and the surrounding area for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @math_burciaga

0
0
0
0
0

Tags