The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing juvenile.
Police say Mia Martinez, 12, was last seen voluntarily leaving her charter school, located in the 5000 block of South Bradley in Orcutt, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Her whereabouts are currently unknown. She is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark jeans.
Individuals with information about Martinez's location are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.