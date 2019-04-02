The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for help from the public as it investigates a report of an at-risk adult who went missing on Monday.
On Monday, 28-year-old Andrew Lancaster took a bus to the YMCA and failed to return home at his usual time, a police spokesman said. Police began investigating around 9 p.m. that same day.
Lancaster is white, weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the spokesman said. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a blue flannel and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about Lancaster's whereabouts is asked to call 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.