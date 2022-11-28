The Santa Maria Police Department said a woman was found dead on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Miller Street Monday morning.
The department said foul play was not suspected and that there were indications the death was due to a medical issue or a possible drug overdose. The police were called to the scene, near the intersection of Miller and Enos, at about 6:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Santa Maria police were not able to release the identity of the decedent, pending notification of next of kin.