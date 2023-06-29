The Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau is still seeking the public's help in locating missing juvenile Olga Tibercio Vazquez.
Tibercio Vazquez, 16, left home about a month ago, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios, and her parents filed a missing persons report. She has not returned home and is believed to be in the Santa Maria area with friends, Rios said.
She is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female approximately 4-foot-7 in height with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 150 pounds.