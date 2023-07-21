After initiating a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, Santa Maria police recovered a loaded handgun and over three games of methamphetamine.
On Thursday, at around 1:20 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Donovan and Blosser roads and the ensuing investigation revealed the 21-year-old driver, Rodolfino Ortiz Santos, was on a suspended license and had five misdemeanor warrants, Sgt. Nate Totorica said.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded .38 caliber snub-nose handgun and 3.30 grams of meth.