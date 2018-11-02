Santa Maria Police officers took to the roof on Friday for the second Cop on a Rooftop event, raising over $1,100 to support the Special Olympics.
The annual fundraiser — which takes place at Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California — aims to raise money for Special Olympics Southern California.
From 6 to 10 a.m. Friday, five Santa Maria Police officers, one Santa Maria City ranger and one Guadalupe Police officer camped out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts. Guests who visited Dunkin’ during that time were asked to donate to Special Olympics Southern California in exchange for a coupon good for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
More than 40 law enforcement agencies participated in the Cop on a Rooftop event at more than 60 Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Friday.
Sgt. Nate Totorico, who has been involved in volunteering with the Special Olympics for years, was one of the participating officers.
“We were just hoping that what people already spend on a morning cup of coffee, they’d go ahead and donate instead,” he said. “There’s several of us at the Police Department that volunteer with the Special Olympics and, over time, you develop relationships with lots of athletes.
“It started out as a way to give back to the community and it’s turned into a great time,” Totorico said. “We’re able to get out in the public, have a good time and also raise awareness for Special Olympics.”
Rudy Gutierrez, of Special Olympics Southern California, said the Santa Maria event raised approximately $1,100 during the four-hour stakeout of Dunkin’ Donuts.
“The community really came out to share their support for the officers,” he said. “A lot of these officers work graveyard shifts and they still came out to donate their time. It shows a lot of dedication to giving back to the community and the Special Olympics.”
Special Olympics Southern California — which promotes acceptance and inclusion regardless of physical and intellectual disabilities — serves 500 athletes in the northern Santa Barbara County area, Gutierrez said. “We offer year-round training and tournaments for athletes, whether it’s softball, soccer or bocce ball. The money that’s raised stays here to benefit our local athletes.”
Special Olympics Southern California spokesman Luke Farnell said the event raised more than $17,000 last year and that event organizers hoped to raise more than $40,000 this year.