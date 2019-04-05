A collision at the southern end of Santa Maria that left one woman dead Thursday resulted in the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard being closed again Friday.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a pickup truck and sedan were involved in a crash that killed the driver of the sedan, said Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel. Her name is being withheld until officers have confirmed that next of kin has been notified.
On Thursday, the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard was closed until about 8 p.m., Mengel said.
On Friday, the intersection was again closed off for two hours starting at 2 p.m. so officers could collect evidence using a laser system that creates a computer schematic of the intersection and vehicles.
The system assists investigators in learning how the crash occurred and at what speeds the vehicles were traveling, Mengel said.