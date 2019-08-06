Some cities hosted barbecues for residents and first responders, while others organized block parties or street festivals.
In Santa Maria, more than 60 community organizations and city groups — including the Santa Maria Police Department — spent the evening enjoying music, playing games and participating in interactive demonstrations.
"We wanted a better way to reach out and build partnerships with the community," said Officer Matthew Jensen, who took the lead in coordinating Tuesday night's celebration. "We enjoy our city and like our community members. This event is a good way to stay in touch with them and [it] promotes open communication."
Jensen said events like National Night Out, which give children and parents a chance to interact with uniformed officers in a relatively friendly environment, help reinforce the department's ties to the community.
"A lot of our officers live in the community and are part of it above and beyond their job," he said. "We're people too, and I think its good for the community to see us in a different light, not just [during] calls for service."
The event is one of several the department participates in to strengthen its community ties, Jensen added.
