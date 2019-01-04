Santa Maria Police arrested Friday a man allegedly involved in an arson incident that took place Sunday.
Jose Galvan Chavez, 31, was arrested Friday afternoon, Lt. Russ Mengel said.
Sgt. Jesus Valle said the incident involved a trash can and several bushes in the 500 block of East Main Street being set on fire. It's unclear how much property was damaged, Valle said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677, or its communications center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.