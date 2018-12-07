Police detectives are investigating a Thursday night shooting in northwestern Santa Maria that left one person dead.
Responding to the area of Blosser Road and West Bunny Avenue at approximately 10:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police and Fire crews encountered male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. Efforts to stabilize the subject were unsuccessful and the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not said if the shooting is gang-related. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
With 24 days left in 2018, Thursday's shooting death marks the sixth homicide of the year in the city.
Santa Maria Police is seeking information about the shooting from community members who are urged to call the department's Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. The tip line also can be reached by dialing 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.