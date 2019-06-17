Santa Maria Police are asking the public for help in gathering information about a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning in the area of Newlove and Miller streets.
SMPD officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center at 6:50 a.m. Sunday for a man suffering from a stab wound to the torso. Detectives were notified and responded to conduct the investigation and it was discovered that the victim had been stabbed by unknown suspects. The victim, who has not been identified, is in stable condition, according to officials.
SMPD detective Woessner is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call 805-928-3781, ext. 1929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781 x COPS (2677).