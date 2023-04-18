At 8:30 p.m. Monday night, a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound on Betteravia.
The Santa Maria Police Department responded to investigate, Sgt. Jason Zickuhr said, noting the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
Zickuhr said the pedestrian was identified but his name is being withheld pending proper notification to his next of kin.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored sedan.
The intersection is in an industrial area near a truck rental business.
Those with any information are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2291.
This investigation is ongoing, Zickuhr said.