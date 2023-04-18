At 8:30 p.m. Monday night, a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Oakley Avenue in Santa Maria.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound on Betteravia.

The Santa Maria Police Department responded to investigate, Sgt. Jason Zickuhr said, noting the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you