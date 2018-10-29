Santa Maria Police is investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Monday morning and is seeking the public's help.
Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to an attempted abduction in the area of Rose and Christina streets, a police spokesman said. When officers arrived, they found a minor who reported that someone followed her on her way to school in a black truck and tried to grab her.
The minor was able to fight back and the driver fled in the truck, the spokesman said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored boots. The truck was described as having a large white sticker with writing on the back window.
Investigators believe there may be other victims or attempts that were not reported to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department. Callers can leave anonymous tips at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677, or online at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police