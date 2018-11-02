Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred Thursday night in northern Santa Maria.
According to Lt. Mark Streker, police responded to the first robbery, reported in the 500 block of north Broadway Avenue, at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. An unknown suspect reportedly stole property from a male victim, struck him several times then fled. The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries.
Approximately five minutes after the first incident, two victims walking in the 200 block of north Western Avenue also were robbed by an unknown suspect. Streker said both victims fled on foot after their property was stolen.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle said one incident involved a handgun and described the other as a strong-arm robbery. The suspects are still outstanding and officers are working to determine if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.