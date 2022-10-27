A pink police cruiser has been forcing Santa Marians to do a double-take as it's driven around town this month.
The Santa Maria Police Department wrapped the car in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month.
SMPD says the vehicle has been called "Pinky" while it's wrapped up, as it has been during October for the last three years. The department said AC Designs, a vinyl sign shop in Santa Maria, Action Light Duty Hauling, R and G Towing, Mike's Tri-County Locksmiths and Susan Jones CPA helped make the move from black and white to hot pink possible.
Those who have seen the vehicle around town are asked to pose for photos with the Ford Interceptor SUV and tag SMPD on social media platforms to spread awareness for those fighting breast cancer.
"The men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department stand with those who fought and are currently fighting their battle with cancer," the department said.
This year's vinyl wrap design is perhaps the most sophisticated.
The pink car has several encouraging slogans on its side panels, including "Cancer is tough, but so are you," "Pink is stronger than you think" and "SMPD is in the fight with you." It's adorned with pink ribbons and even the front emblem is now bright pink.