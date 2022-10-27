A pink police cruiser has been forcing Santa Marians to do a double-take as it's driven around town this month.

The Santa Maria Police Department wrapped the car in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness month.

SMPD says the vehicle has been called "Pinky" while it's wrapped up, as it has been during October for the last three years. The department said AC Designs, a vinyl sign shop in Santa Maria, Action Light Duty Hauling, R and G Towing, Mike's Tri-County Locksmiths and Susan Jones CPA helped make the move from black and white to hot pink possible.

