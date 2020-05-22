Santa Maria Police Department investigating Friday morning shooting
Santa Maria Police Department investigating Friday morning shooting

  • Updated
One person was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot during a reported robbery attempt in Santa Maria. 

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of North Broadway around 6 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to officials. 

There is no information on the victim's condition at this time. 

Santa Maria Police is encouraging anyone with information or video from the area to contact Sgt. Magallon at 805-928-3781, ext. 2164.

