The Santa Maria Police Department hosted its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day luncheon on Wednesday.
The station on Betteravia Road was the site of a ceremony to honor police officers around the state who died in 2022.
The event was held in conjunction between the department and the Santa Maria Police Officers Association and the Santa Maria Police Association of Middle Management. Officers from various Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies were also invited and the memorial service was open to other public agencies as well as the general public.
Peace Officers Memorial Day was Monday, May 15 and this week is National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week, which is aimed at honoring law enforcement officers for their service.
Law enforcement agencies across the state joined those across the country in setting aside a time to commemorate officers for their contributions to communities they serve.
The event also acted as a fundraiser luncheon to benefit the Santa Maria Police Officers' Benevolent Foundation. For $11, donors received steak, beans, rice, salad, bread, a drink and a dessert.