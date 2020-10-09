Santa Maria Police cruiser colored pink to raise money, cancer awareness

Santa Maria Police unveiled a pink police cruiser at Mission Hope Cancer Center on Friday, although it's not likely to be seen in a vehicle pursuit or fighting crime. Instead, it will be used to help fight cancer.
The cruiser was colored pink for the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it will be used at local fundraisers to help raise awareness and money for treatment and research of all types of cancer, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara.
Lara said he and Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz conceived the idea that was inspired by Los Angeles-area police agencies, including the Burbank and Glendale police departments and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, that have colored their cruisers pink for cancer awareness.
"We decided the best way to raise awareness locally is to color one of our cruisers pink," said Lara, who lost his mother to cancer and whose sister is a cancer survivor.
A number of pink-colored nibbles, specialty desserts and drinks will be for purchase at eateries located throughout the resort property to help raise funds for the Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Additionally, the pink cruiser will be out and about town during the month as officers engage with the public and hand out flyers in English and Spanish with information on cancer. Lara encouraged people to interact with the cruiser and its officers.
It's not painted pink but given a temporary vinyl body wrap. The vehicle was dropped off at Premium Wraps and Tint in Santa Maria on Wednesday and picked up Friday morning.
The wrap cost $1,300 and will be removed at the end of October. The money was donated by local businesses, according to Lara.
The vehicle will be used in a fundraising event at the Toyota dealership, 700 E. Betteravia Road, for the company's Pinktober pumpkin patch event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, although Lara said the vehicle will be taken to other events as time permits.
Anyone interested in having the cruiser at their fundraising event is encouraged to call Lara at 805-938-3781, ext. 1272.
Jessa Brooks, with the Marian Foundation, or the philanthropic arm of Marian Regional Medical Center and the cancer center, is grateful for the Santa Maria Police's effort in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, which have caused an economic downturn and affected charitable giving.
"The community has been generous, but organized events have declined due to social distancing guidelines and a decrease in events overall," Brooks said.
The pink cruiser provides a message of hope for Kaeli Smith, 30, of Lompoc, who is a local jewelry maker, the mother of a 1-year-old son and a breast cancer survivor.
"It's really cute," she said. "I don't know that if I got pulled over in it I'd be intimidated."
Smith detected her cancer while breastfeeding her son, although it was initially misdiagnosed as mastitis. She was diagnosed at the beginning of March, shortly before the pandemic was declared, and the cancer spread to different parts of her body, including the lungs.
She sought treatment at Mission Hope and is now cancer-free. She encourages all young women to do frequent self-exams and doctor check-ups.
"I'm feeling really great," Smith said. "I'm kind of a different case. It doesn't always happen this way."
