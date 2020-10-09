Santa Maria Police cruiser colored pink to raise money, cancer awareness

Santa Maria Police unveiled a pink police cruiser at Mission Hope Cancer Center on Friday, although it's not likely to be seen in a vehicle pursuit or fighting crime. Instead, it will be used to help fight cancer.

The cruiser was colored pink for the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it will be used at local fundraisers to help raise awareness and money for treatment and research of all types of cancer, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara.

Lara said he and Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz conceived the idea that was inspired by Los Angeles-area police agencies, including the Burbank and Glendale police departments and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, that have colored their cruisers pink for cancer awareness.

"We decided the best way to raise awareness locally is to color one of our cruisers pink," said Lara, who lost his mother to cancer and whose sister is a cancer survivor.

+3 Chumash Casino Resort goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month A number of pink-colored nibbles, specialty desserts and drinks will be for purchase at eateries located throughout the resort property to help raise funds for the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Additionally, the pink cruiser will be out and about town during the month as officers engage with the public and hand out flyers in English and Spanish with information on cancer. Lara encouraged people to interact with the cruiser and its officers.

It's not painted pink but given a temporary vinyl body wrap. The vehicle was dropped off at Premium Wraps and Tint in Santa Maria on Wednesday and picked up Friday morning.