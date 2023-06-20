The Santa Maria Police Council held its 14th Annual Golf Tournament & Comedy Night on June 9 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
This year, 144 golfers entered with 36 foursomes participating and two teams won the low gross score and low net score, with the members of the foursome receiving $250 each.
Each of the par-3 holes on the course had a closest-to-the-pin winner of $500 each. Additionally, there were longest drive winners for men and women on the 18th hole, with each receiving $250 for their accomplishment.
In addition to the golf, there were a number of on-course activities which included a competition rifle hole, precision rifle hole, pepper ball hole and margarita and taco hole.
Following the golf tournament, the council also hosted a dinner complete with an auction and comedian Karen Rontowski. Between the golf tournament and dinner auction, the Police Council generated approximately $180,000 in net revenue, which will go to support the training and equipment needs of the department.
Included in the funds raised was $40,000 to fund equipment and supplies for the new Santa Maria Police Department Mounted Unit.
"The Santa Maria Police Council was very pleased and grateful for the generous support provided by the community," the group said in a press release.
Since the Santa Maria Police Council’s formation in August 2007, over $1.5 million has been donated to the Santa Maria Police Department for items such as armored vehicles, airsoft training weapons, ballistic helmets, drones, crime lab equipment, forensic digital camera, K9 units and bite suits, K9 training, state-of-the-art property and evidence management systems, evidence bar coding system, Tasers for every officer, digital recorders, night-vision training, vantage robot and Explorer program training and equipment.
For more information regarding the Santa Maria Police Council, contact Executive Director Mike Gibson via email at mikegibson2842@gmail.com.