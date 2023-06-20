The Santa Maria Police Council held its 14th Annual Golf Tournament & Comedy Night on June 9 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

This year, 144 golfers entered with 36 foursomes participating and two teams won the low gross score and low net score, with the members of the foursome receiving $250 each.

Each of the par-3 holes on the course had a closest-to-the-pin winner of $500 each. Additionally, there were longest drive winners for men and women on the 18th hole, with each receiving $250 for their accomplishment.

