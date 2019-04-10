Santa Maria Police cited three people Tuesday during two operations targeting people that purchase alcohol for minors.
During the “shoulder tap” operation, a decoy under the age of 21 attempts to get people to purchase alcohol from stores that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria Police contacted three individuals at two different establishments and cited two people who agreed to buy the minor alcohol, a department spokesman said. Both were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Santa Maria Police also conducted a “minor decoy” operation, which involves a decoy under the age of 21 attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverages from establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol, the spokesman said.
During the operation, the decoy was sold alcohol by an employee of La Favorita Market, located at 1635 N. Broadway, the spokesman said. The employee will face criminal charges and the business will be evaluated by the local alcoholic beverage control office for possible administrative actions.
These type of programs are intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors, the spokesman said, adding that statistics show that teens have a greater rate of drunken-driving crashes than adults.
Funding is provided by a California Alcoholic Beverage Control grant that was awarded to the Santa Maria and Guadalupe police departments.